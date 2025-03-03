Grizzlies star Ja Morant fined $25K for throwing ball into stands during loss to Knicks

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant $25,000 on Sunday night for throwing a ball into the stands.

The incident came at the end of the third quarter of the Grizzlies’ 114-113 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday. Morant caught a rebound with one hand right as the buzzer to end the period sounded, and he immediately turned and launched the ball down the court hard. The ball flew well over the hoop on the other end of the FedExForum floor and into the stands.

It’s unclear if the ball actually hit or injured any fans. Regardless, that action will earn an automatic fine from the league every time.

Ja Morant got fined $25k for this 😭 pic.twitter.com/rRKzQiwnlQ — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) March 3, 2025

Morant had 25 points and seven assists in Friday’s one-point loss, which the Knicks only pulled off after OG Anunoby drilled a 3-pointer with less than six seconds left. Morant has averaged 20.9 points and 7.4 assists this season, which came after he missed most of the last season while dealing with a suspension and then a season-ending shoulder injury he sustained in practice. Morant missed Saturday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with a shoulder injury.

The Grizzlies sit at 38-22 on the season heading into Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Morant is considered questionable for that matchup. While they’ve lost six of their last nine games, the Grizzlies still hold the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference standings — which has them well on pace to make the playoffs after last season’s 27-55 campaign.