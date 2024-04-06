Guardians ace Shane Bieber will undergo season-ending elbow surgery

Eight games into their 2024 season, the Cleveland Guardians received devastating news on one of their best players.

Pitcher Shane Bieber will undergo surgery to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the team announced on Saturday. He will miss the remainder of the season. The procedure, to be performed by Dallas orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister, has not yet been scheduled.

Bieber, who will turn 29 in May, felt pain in his elbow during his Opening Day start versus the Oakland Athletics, according to MLB.com. Despite that discomfort, he struck out 11 batters and allowed four hits over six innings.

However, the pain continued in Bieber's second appearance. The right-hander still excelled, with nine strikeouts in six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners. When Bieber said he still felt pain, subsequent tests and scans revealed the injury. After consulting with doctors, undergoing Tommy John surgery on the right elbow was recommended.

Shane Bieber's 3Ks in the 5th.



7Ks thru 5. pic.twitter.com/1WtdCWEknk — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 3, 2024

Bieber dealt with inflammation in his right elbow last season, limiting him to 128 innings and 21 starts. He also registered the lowest strikeout rate of his six previous MLB seasons (averaging 7.5 over nine innings) and his second highest ERA (3.80).

The injury could mean that Bieber's career with the Guardians is over. He is set to become a free agent after the season and, despite requiring Tommy John surgery, figures to be in demand among teams looking for a dominant starting pitcher. (If the Guardians struggled while Bieber pitched well, he likely would have been a trade candidate.)

Bieber has been one of the best pitchers in MLB during his seven seasons. In 843 career innings, he's compiled a 3.22 ERA and 62–32 record while averaging 10.2 strikeouts per nine frames.

One week into the 2024 MLB season, the Guardians are second in the AL Central with a 6–2 record, one half-game behind the Detroit Tigers.