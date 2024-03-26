Hall of Fame Game for 2024 is set, will be Bears vs. Texans

When the Chicago Bears had a good day in the Pro Football Hall of Fame results, they had to know they were headed to Canton in more ways than one.

The Bears got Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers into the Hall of Fame, and it shouldn't be a big surprise that they'll be part of the NFL's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on induction weekend. Usually the NFL schedules teams that have a connection to that year's class.

The Bears will take on the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game, the NFL announced from its spring owners meetings. The Texans have receiver Andre Johnson going into the Hall of Fame this year. The game will take place on Aug. 1, which means the countdown to NFL football being back on our televisions can start now.

While it will be good to have football back, and desperate fans always lead to good ratings for the Hall of Fame Game, it's not like we're likely to see C.J. Stroud or D.J. Moore in the game.

Being an extra preseason game, regular starters almost never play in the game. The Bears will have a new quarterback, likely Caleb Williams when the team makes him the No. 1 overall pick next month, but he'll probably stay on the sideline too.

Still, it will be good to have football return. Canton should prepare for Bears fans to take over the town for a few days.