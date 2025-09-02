Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts with lava pouring out from multiple vents

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumed erupting on Tuesday, firing lava 330 feet (100 meters) into the sky from its summit crater.

It's the 32nd time the volcano has released molten rock since December, when its current eruption began. So far, all the lava from this eruption has been contained within the summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Lava emerged from the north vent in Halemaumau Crater after midnight. The vent began shooting fountains of lava at 6:35 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said. By mid-morning, it was also erupting from the crater's south vent and a third vent in between.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It's located on Hawaii Island, the largest of the Hawaiian archipelago. It's about 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of the state's largest city, Honolulu, which is on Oahu.

