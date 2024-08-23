National

Hermann Trophy watch list for Division I men's and women's soccer players announced

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
There are 16 men's Division I college soccer players and 44 women on the Hermann Trophy watch list, announced Thursday. Five men who were All-Americans are on the list: senior midfielder Sam Bassett (Denver); junior midfielder Nick Fernandez (Portland); senior midfielder Bailey Sparks (SMU); senior forward Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos (Marshall) and senior forward Samuel Sarver (Indiana).

Of the 44 women on the watch list, six were semifinalists in 2023: senior midfielder Lilly Reale (UCLA); junior midfielder Jasmine Aikey (Stanford); senior midfielder Josefine Hasbo (Harvard); senior midfielder Lexi Missimo (Texas); sophomore forward Jordynn Dudley (Florida State) and senior forward Emily Gaebe (Saint Louis).

Ousmane Sylla of Clemson and Onyi Echegini of Florida State were the 2023 winners. The full 2024 lists can be found here.

