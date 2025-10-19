Hit-and-run driver crashes into a birthday party, killing a woman and injuring 8 kids in Maryland

BLADENSBURG, Md. — A hit-and-run driver slammed into an outdoor birthday party in suburban Washington, D.C., killing a woman and injuring eight kids on Saturday evening, police said.

Thirteen people were hurt in the the crash in Bladensburg, Maryland, according to statements from the city's police department and the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.

The children ranged in age from 1 to 17 years old, Bladensburg Police said in a statement.

Video and photos of the scene posted on social media showed a sedan inside a white tent on a lawn outside a home.

The driver, who got out of the vehicle and ran away, later turned himself into police. The 66-year-old man has been interviewed by investigators who are consulting with prosecutors about what criminal charges to file.

The woman killed was identified as Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez, 31, of Washington. At least three adults and one child remained in the hospital Sunday, police said.

Police initially said nine children were injured and their ages ranged from 2 to 9 years old.

