Hit-and-run at White Sox game leaves 4 fans injured, 3 reportedly in critical condition

A hit-and-run at a Chicago White Sox game on Tuesday left four people injured on Tuesday, the team confirmed.

The incident reportedly occurred before a game against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field. The fans were reportedly transported to local hospitals while the suspect was apprehended by Illinois State Police and Chicago Police blocks away from the stadium.

"Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game," the White Sox said in their statement, while expressing appreciation for police officers, firefighters and even fans who helped provide immediate care.

Per NBC Chicago, a 51-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was described to be in fair condition, while the fourth victim was said to be in critical condition after landing in the sun roof of the car involved as it fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver and three other passengers, ranging from 20 to 25 years old, were also reportedly hospitalized after a serious-looking wreck.

4500 on Dan Ryan five transports from vehicle involved at Sox Park. Ryan shut down in locals. pic.twitter.com/KB4LlOby5i — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 21, 2023

Per Illinois state police one of the transports from Ryan was clinging to vehicle after 35th street crash. That person transported red from Ryan others transported yellow. Total count from both locations is 8 four were pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/lVb89gmvju — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 21, 2023

Chicago police deputy chief Fred Melean reportedly said there was no reason to believe that the incident was targeted, with police investigating if the vehicle was stolen.