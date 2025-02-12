How to buy tickets for Katy Perry's 'The Lifetimes Tour'

After Katy Perry left her job as a judge on American Idol in 2024, she made good on her threat to spend more time making new music, and she spent much of the last year promoting new singles like "Woman's World" and "Lifetimes." This year, she's hitting the road to support her album, 143, and tickets are currently on sale for the tour that spans 54 dates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK and Europe.
Perry's tour begins in Mexico in April, and it will take her across the U.S. and Canada from May 7 through Aug. 23. She heads to Europe and the U.K. in the months after that. If you're looking to grab seats at one of Perry's upcoming tour dates, here's everything you need to know about how to see her on "The Lifetimes Tour."
When is Katy Perry's "The Lifetimes Tour"?
Katy Perry's "The Lifetimes Tour" kicks off in Mexico City on April 23, and will run through November when she wraps up a series of dates in France.
Who is performing with Katy Perry on tour?
Information about acts that will be opening for or performing with Perry has not yet been made available.
When do tickets for Katy Perry's tour go on sale?
Tickets for Katy Perry's "Lifetimes" tour are currently available to the general public on Ticketmaster.
Katy Perry 2025 tour tickets cost:
Tickets for Katy Perry's 2025 tour vary by venue, but the least expensive seats at most locations run between $54 to $85 for general admission, with VIP tickets as high as $750 apiece in some cities. Tickets are also available for resale on trusted third party vendors like StubHub starting around $84.
Where is Katy Perry touring in 2025:
Katy Perry will be making 54 stops on her 2025 summer tour, here's a look at every date:
Katy Perry 2025 Tour Dates:
April 23 — Mexico City — Arena CDMX
April 25 — Mexico City — Arena CDMX
April 26 — Mexico City — Arena CDMX
April 28 — Monterrey, MX — Arena Monterrey
April 29 — Monterrey, MX — Arena Monterrey
May 1 — Guadalajara, MX — Arena Guadalajara
May 2 — Guadalajara, MX — Arena Guadalajara
May 7 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
May 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
May 10 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
May 12 — Chicago, IL — United Center
May 13 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
May 15 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
May 17 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
May 20 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
May 21 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
July 12 — Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center
July 13 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
July 15 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum
July 18 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
July 21 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
July 22 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
July 24 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
July 26 — Winnipeg, MB —Canada Life Centre
July 29 — Kanata, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
July 30 — Montreal, QC — Centre Bell
August 1 — Quebec, QC — Centre Videotron
August 3 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
August 5 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
August 6 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
August 8 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
August 9 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
August 11 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
August 14 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
August 15 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
August 17 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
August 19 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
August 20 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
August 22 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
August 23 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
October 5 —Belfast, GB — The SSE Arena
October 7 — Glasgow, GB — OVO Hydro
October 8 — Manchester, GB — AO Arena
October 10 — Sheffield, GB — Utilita Arena
October 11 — Birmingham, GB — Utilita Arena
October 13 — London, GB — The O2
October 14 — London, GB — The O2
October 16 — Antwerpen, BE — Sportpaleis Antwerpen
October 19 — København S, DK — Royal Arena
October 21 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena
October 24 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
October 28 — Krakow, PL — TAURON Arena
October 30 — Prague, CZ — O2 Arena
November 4 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
November 5 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
November 7 — Decines Charpieu, FR — LDLC Arena