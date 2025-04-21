How to watch 'Andor' Season 2: Streaming time, cast and character guide, Season 1 recap

After nearly three years, Disney's Andor is back for Season 2. The Star Wars political thriller will pick up with rebel Cassian Andor a year after the events of Season 1. Season 2 will see four time jumps, landing us in the days leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård and Adria Arjona are reprising their roles for Season 2. Alan Tudyk will (finally) be joining the cast as K-2SO, who fans of Rogue One were eager to see sooner in the series. But K-2SO isn't the only cameo we can expect. Series creator Tony Gilroy has teased "some [cameos] that are inevitable, [and] there are some that are surprising."

Are you ready for Andor Season 2? Here's everything you need to know, including how to watch, the episode release schedule and times, a season 1 recap and more.

Andor Season 2 trailer:

When does Andor Season 2 come out?

Andor Season 2 returns to Disney+ on Tuesday, April 22.

How to watch Andor:

Andor Season 2 episode release schedule:

New episodes of Andor will be released in batches of three, starting April 22 and running through May 13. Each three episodes make up an arc for this season, which is broken up into four arcs:

April 22, 2025: Episodes 1-3

April 29, 2025: Episodes 4-6

May 6, 2025: Episodes 7-9

May 13, 2025: Episodes 10-12

What time does Andor come out?

We don't have an exact time confirmed for new Andor episodes released on Disney+, but new episodes of other shows have been dropping on the platform at 9 p.m. ET.

Andor Season 2 cast and character guide:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz

Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki

Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic

Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera

Alan Tudyk as K-2SO

Muhannad Bhaier as Wilmon

Joplin Sibtain as Brasso

Kathryn Hunter as Eedy Karn

Andor Season 1 recap:

Need more of a refresh? You can always rewatch Season 1 now on Disney+.

Will there be an Andor Season 3?

The second season will be the last for Andor, as this season will catch us up on the events leading up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Where does Andor fall in the Star Wars timeline?

Season 1 of Andor takes place in 5 BBY, or five years before the Death Star's destruction at the Battle of Yavin in A New Hope. However, it seems Season 2 will feature some time jumps in Cassian Andor's story. The second season will be broken up into four arcs much like Season 1, with the first episode of Season 2 picking up a year after the end of Season 1. Each of the four arcs will then see a year time jump, up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars timeline in chronological order:

Young Jedi Adventures (canon unconfirmed)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (movie)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars Rebels

Andor Season 1

Andor Season 2

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian

Star Wars: Ahsoka

The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars: Resistance

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Bonus:

Star Wars: Visions (timeline adjacent)