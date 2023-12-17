How to watch today's Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game on Fox

It's Week 15 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots game this afternoon. The Chiefs vs. Patriots game will air on Fox today at 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs (8-5) are currently favored to win over the Patriots (3-10). Ready to tune into the Kansas City vs. New England showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until the 2024 Super Bowl.

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Patriots game:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Chiefs at Patriots game on?

Sunday afternoon's Chiefs vs. Patriots game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Chiefs at Pats game today:

Where to stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: