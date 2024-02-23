Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL offseason primer: All about building around Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis' 2023 season: 9-8, missed playoffs

Overview: The Colts lost rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5 yet remained competitive throughout the regular season thanks in part to the steady play of backup Gardner Minshew. They fell short of the postseason when they lost a Week 18 game to the Houston Texans in what amounted to a playoff game.

The offseason will be all about building around Richardson with the hope that he'll be healthy and return on the investment Indianapolis made in him with the No. 4 pick in last year's draft. Few in football have the physical upside of Richardson. Getting the right players around him to help meet that potential is priority No. 1.

Key free agents

WR Michael Pittman Jr.QB Gardner MinshewCB Kenny MooreDT Taven BryanRB Zack MossS Julian BlackmonDT Grover Stewart

Who's in/out: Whether via a new deal or under the franchise tag, Pittman projects to play in Indianapolis next season. The Colts have stated their desire to bring back their No. 1 receiver, who's thrived through four NFL seasons despite the absence of steady quarterback play. This is Richardson's No. 1 weapon.

Everyone else here is secondary, but the Colts would be wise to do their best to bring Moore back to a secondary that needs help. Minshew proved his value once again, but will demand more than his discount rate of $3.5 million from last season.

Key free agent needs

Backup QBWide receiverSafetyCornerbackDefensive line/run stoppers

Why the holes? Even with Pittman's expected return, the Colts could opt to add wide receiver depth to a room that already includes promising second-year receiver Josh Downs. The more weapons the better here. On defense, a secondary that struggled in 2024 could lose its most experienced cornerback in Moore. Finding help at cornerback and safety will be a priority. So will upgrading a defensive line on a unit that ranked 24th against the run and could lose Stewart.

Do they have the money?

Yes. Per Spotrac, the Colts have $66.4 million in salary cap space, the fifth-most in the NFL. They'll have plenty of flexibility to secure playmakers around Richardson and upgrade their defense. The cap space bodes well for Pittman in any negotiations.

Potential notable cuts

DT DeForest BucknerTE Mo Alie-Cox

Why they might be gone: Buckner continues to play at a high level. He tallied eight sacks en route to Pro Bowl honors last season. He's also approaching 30 years old and carries a $22.8 million cap hit in 2024. Alie-Cox is a backup tight end carrying the team's eighth-highest cap hit at $5.9 million.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 152nd round: No. 463rd round: No. 824th round 5th round 6th round 7th round

Good draft fit

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

Why him? DeJean has the skill and athleticism to excel in coverage in the NFL. He'll potentially be available when the Colts pick and fits a clear need. The Colts would be pleased to find DeJean at pick No. 15.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The Colts averaged more points per game than the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in 2023 despite losing Anthony Richardson in Week 5. Shane Steichen can clearly run an offense (the Eagles took a big step back this year without him), and fantasy managers love his fast pace. Michael Pittman Jr. finished top-10 in targets last season and is an unrestricted free agent, but it'd be a surprise if the Colts didn't bring him back (Josh Downs would get a significant boost if not). Zack Moss is also an UFA who could easily command a nice contract and a bigger role after his 2023 performance. Either way, Jonathan Taylor is set to act as Indianapolis' workhorse in 2024 and is worth a top-12 overall pick. Richardson is reportedly ahead of schedule and already throwing, and he should be drafted as a top-five QB after leading the league in fantasy points per dropback by a mile during his rookie campaign. — Dalton Del Don