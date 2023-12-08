IST Semifinals Wrap-Up: LeBron & Haliburton shine, Zion flops | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On a special Friday edition of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Indiana Pacers' win over the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and then preview Saturday's NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.

But first, there’s some news to get through. Starting with James Harden, talking to Sam Amick about why he called Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey a liar. Could these new revelations lead to more tampering punishments for the Sixers? We’ll see!

Jake clears up his story about Jaden Ivey, saying that the young Pistons player is not feuding with head coach Monty Williams and is happy to be in Detroit. He also clarifies what he meant when he said, on last week’s episode, that Miles Bridges isn’t expected to be back on the Charlotte Hornets next season.

After taking a detour to discuss Myles Turner’s love of Legos, Jake tells Dan about the vibes in Las Vegas and at the In-Season Tournament Semifinal games on Thursday night. What was the crowd like? What were the concessions stands offering? Why was the traffic so bad? And what’s with all the cowboy hats? Find out answers to all of these questions!

Finally, the guys get to the basketball. They wax poetic about Tyrese Haliburton’s last few games before pointing out that he’s basically been this guy all season. They talk about how his style of play has been infectious, and Dan explains why he’s not worried about the Pacers defense.

LeBron James looked like vintage LeBron in his matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, while Zion Williamson looked tentative…and maybe out of shape? Jake and Dan discuss why LeBron meeting this moment is huge for the league and why Zion missing it is an inflection point for the Pelicans.

The guys end the podcast with a quick preview of Saturday’s game between the Lakers and Pacers, where the winner will go home with the NBA Cup and $500k in the pocket of each player. This has the potential to be a really fun, exceptionally fast, and highly competitive game between a veteran squad and an up-and-coming team. Can Haliburton match LeBron on the national stage?

