It List: 'A Minecraft Movie' takes the game to the big screen, Michelle Williams is 'Dying for Sex,' Elton John and Brandi Carlile join musical forces

What to watch

🎥A Minecraft Movie digs in

When: A Minecraft Movie is in theaters April 4.

What to know: If there aren't computer-savvy young people in your life, it might be difficult for me to explain the profound chokehold Minecraft has on youth culture. The movie adaptation follows four humans (Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Hansen) who get sucked into the video game. [Mashable]

Why I'll be watching: It's already reviving the box office as we speak, so I'm going to check it out to see what's got folks so passionate. Also, Jack Black is in it, and I love him. [Deadline/CinemaBlend]

🎥 Hell of a Summer slays

When: Hell of a Summer is in theaters April 4.

What to know: The horror comedy, co-written and co-directed by its star Finn Wolfhard, follows a handful of counselors racing to catch a killer over the course of one night at summer camp. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Why I recommend it: It's a familiar and self-aware premise with a loving touch from Wolfhard, whose many years starring in horror franchises like Stranger Things and It show that he loves the genre enough to twist it. He told me that he picked up advice from Jesse Eisenberg on how to pivot from acting to directing. [Yahoo Entertainment]

What to listen to

🎧 Elton John and Brandi Carlile dig deeper

When: Who Believes in Angels? is out April 4.

What to know: Elton John might be a legend, but he's always down to collaborate. His album with country icon Brandi Carlile emerged from their sweet but ambitious partnership, and we'll get to see that process in a documentary someday. [Rolling Stone/Billboard]

Why I'll be listening: I don't like imagining a world without John in it, but if he's brave enough to reckon with his mortality through music, I'll be brave enough to listen. [People]

What to binge

▶️The Bondsman fights demons

When: All eight episodes of The Bondsman are now streaming on Prime Video.

What to know: Kevin Bacon plays a murdered bounty hunter who returns from the dead to hunt demons in a darkly funny new series. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Why I'll be watching: Bacon told my colleague Laura Clark that doing his own stunts made him feel like he's "got the coolest gig in the world," and I'll watch anything where it's obvious the actors are having a blast. [Yahoo Entertainment]

▶️ Dying for Sex pushes boundaries

When: All eight episodes of Dying for Sex start streaming on Hulu April 4.

What to know: Michelle Williams stars in the limited series, which is based on the true story of a woman who decided to leave her husband and pursue her deepest desires after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis. [TVLine]

Why I'll be watching: The show tackles salacious subject matter and is expected to generate awards buzz, but I'm most excited to see the always charming Jenny Slate's dramatic turn as our main character's best friend. [The Hollywood Reporter]

