It List: 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' brings beloved characters back, 'Anora' risks it all for love, 'Elsbeth' is back on the case

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

📺 Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage warms our hearts

When: Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres Oct. 17 and airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

What to know: The Big Bang Theory cinematic universe is officially expanding beyond Sheldon Cooper, though Iain Armitage said he'd be "honored" to reprise his role anytime. The new series follows Sheldon's older brother and his wife, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, as they navigate parenthood. [TVLine/People]

Why I'll be watching: Though this series centers on different characters, many of the lovable family members are still around. I can't wait for the Cooper family to reunite for the Thanksgiving episode. [Entertainment Weekly/TV Line]

📺Elsbeth returns to the scene

When: Season 2 of Elsbeth premieres Oct. 17 and airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes stream on Paramount+ the next day.

What to know: Carrie Preston stars as Elsbeth Tascioni in the much more upbeat The Good Wife spin-off as a quirky attorney working with the NYPD. Its second season sees Elsbeth settling into a routine with a long list of guest stars, including Rob Riggle and Vanessa Williams. [TVLine]

Why I'll be watching: If you like watching unconventional investigators solve crimes, there are countless shows that fit the bill, like Psych, Monk and even Sherlock. But I love Elsbeth because it's the most optimistic and colorful of the bunch. [People]

🎥 Anora unravels a dark fairy tale

When: Anora is in theaters Oct. 18.

What to know: Mikey Madison plays a Brooklyn, N.Y., sex worker who falls for the son of a Russian billionaire, but his family challenges their marriage. The film is already an awards season standout. [Variety]

Why I recommend it: "Where are the mature films for adults that had human stories, that didn't have to have explosions or didn't have to have superheroes?" director Sean Baker said in an interview. Anora is the answer. [Deadline]

What to read

📚 Daniel M. Lavery checks us in to the Women's Hotel

When: Women's Hotel by Daniel M. Lavery is currently available.

What to know: Set in the 1960s, this debut novel follows the residents of a New York City hotel for women. The characters, who include a writer, a bartender and an activist, represent a whole spectrum of glamor and hopelessness.

Why I'll be reading: I read everything Daniel M. Lavery puts out, from his memoir to his advice columns. I'm excited to see him tackle fictional drama.

What to listen to

🎧Kylie Minogue breaks the tension

When: Kylie Minogue's Tension II is out Oct. 18.

What to know: The Australian pop princess landed an unexpected global hit in 2023's "Padam Padam," and with this new release, she could replicate that success. Artists like Orville Peck and Tove Lo are featured. [Billboard]

Why I'll be listening: Minogue is about to tour North America for the first time in a decade, and I need to study up on her new material. [People]

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

