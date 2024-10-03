It List: 'Joker: Folie à Deux' says it's showtime, 'Love is Blind' takes a chance on romance, Ina Garten shares recipe for a life well-lived in new memoir

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Joker: Folie à Deux clowns around

When: Joker: Folie à Deux is in theaters Oct. 4.

What to know: The 2019 Joker movie wasn't originally supposed to have a sequel, but it earned more than $1 billion at the box office. Joaquin Phoenix is reprising his role as the troubled Arthur Fleck, who meets Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga) while imprisoned. [Rolling Stone/Entertainment Weekly]

Why I'll be watching: Though it's not technically a musical — music is just an "essential element," according to writer-director Todd Phillips — I'll be headed to the theater to see Gaga with my fellow Little Monsters. The pop star was encouraged to abandon her usual vocal stylings for the film, and recently released an album inspired by her character. [Men's Journal/The Wrap/Deadline]

🎥 Monster Summer scares up the truth

When: Monster Summer is in theaters Oct. 4.

What to know: After a mysterious force disrupts his summer fun, a teenager teams up with a retired detective to save their Martha's Vineyard community. [ComingSoon.net]

Why I'll be watching: It's directed by David Henrie, who, as the star of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, knows a thing or two about balancing spookiness with fun. October can be a little horror-heavy at the theater, so it's nice to have a family-friendly option. [Rolling Stone]

What to listen to

🎧 Coldplay keeps the hits coming

When: Coldplay's Moon Music is out Oct. 4.

What to know: If singles "Feels Like I'm Falling in Love" and "We Pray" are any indication, we're in for an intergalactic electro-pop ride with the band's 10th studio album. [Rolling Stone]

Why I'll be listening: You've gotta hand it to Coldplay — 24 years after their first album, they're on the highest-grossing rock tour in history. Lead singer Chris Martin said the band will only make 12 albums together, so we should enjoy the new releases while we can. [Billboard/People]

What to read

📚 Ina Garten cooks up a delicious memoir

When: Be Ready When the Luck Happens is currently available.

What to know: Celebrity chef Ina Garten has written a lot of cookbooks, but now she's dishing out the story of her life. The Barefoot Contessa went from working in the White House to opening a specialty store to hosting a Food Network show. [CBS News]

Why I'll be reading: I'm here for every heartbreaking detail of Garten's memoir, but I'm forever drawn to her charming anecdotes. From gushing about her love of Taylor Swift to getting playfully "smacked" by Oprah, she has a tale for everyone. [People]

What to binge

▶️ Love Is Blind returns to the pods

When: The first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 are now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: The latest season of the blind dating reality show features singles from Washington D.C., including a quantum physicist and a pair of siblings. The trailer suggests there could be a love triangle and a showdown with a parent. [Variety/USA Today]

Why I'll be watching: This so-called experiment rarely yields success, but so long as the show involves tearful confessions and shocking confrontations, I'm in. [People]

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

