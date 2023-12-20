Ja Morant caps 34-point effort with game-winning buzzer-beater vs. Pelicans in sizzling return from 25-game ban

After a 25-game suspension, Ja Morant is back in sensational form.

The star Grizzlies guard rallied the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit then hit a game-winning floater at the buzzer to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 115-113 on Tuesday.

The bucket capped a 34-point, eight-assist, five-rebound effort from Morant in his first game of the season following an NBA-issued ban following multiple gun-related incidents.

He got off to a slow start in a rough first half for the Grizzlies that saw the Pelicans ride a 23-0 second-quarter run to a 60-41 halftime advantage. But he took control in the second half after a seven-point first.