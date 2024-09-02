Ja'Marr Chase still not practicing with Bengals amid contract talks ahead of season opener

Though their season opener is less than a week away, Ja’Marr Chase still isn’t practicing with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chase was in street clothes and did not practice with the Bengals again on Monday as he waits for a new deal with the team. The Bengals will officially open the season against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that they consider Chase “day-to-day,” and that they will have backup plans in case Chase isn’t available for Sunday’s contest.

"There are always injuries and things you have to deal with, so we'll adapt to him," Taylor said, via ESPN's Ben Baby .

Chase has not participated with the Bengals at all this preseason as he hunts for a new long-term deal . He is set to earn $1.1 million in 2024. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option in April, which will jump his salary north of $21 million in 2025. It's unclear what kind of a payday Chase is hunting for, but Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb just signed a four-year, $136 million extension last week. That trails only Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson's $140 million contract among wide receivers in the NFL.

The Bengals first selected Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in 2021 out of LSU. He’s racked up three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since entering the league, and he had 1,216 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last year with the Bengals. Cincinnati went 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 campaign.

Though Chase hasn't been participating in practice, he's been around the team for most of training camp this fall. He was seen shagging balls and standing with receivers on Monday. Taylor said last week that Chase was going to be a full participant at practice, but he's still yet to return.

While it’s unclear when the two sides will strike a deal and Chase will start practicing, Taylor is confident that Chase can jump right back in once they get there.