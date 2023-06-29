James Harden reportedly opts into $35.6M option, will work with 76ers on trade out of Philadelphia

One-time NBA MVP James Harden has picked up $35.6 million player option with the 76ers in anticipation of working with the team on a trade out of Philadelphia, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Harden, who turns 34 years old in August, averaged 21 points, a league-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Sixers this past season, making his 10th straight All-Star appearance. A strained tendon in his right foot and a sore left Achilles' tendon cost him 24 games during the regular season and a possible All-NBA appearance — a growing trend in his career. Soft-tissue injuries also sidelined Harden in his two previous seasons, and he has not made an All-NBA roster since he was on the Houston Rockets in 2020.

The postseason has been no kinder to Harden. In his lone playoff appearance for the Brooklyn Nets, a strained right hamstring severely limited him in a 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and he cited a strained left hamstring for his poor performance in Philadelphia's second-round loss to the Miami Heat a year later. There was no excuse but age for this year's effort over four conference finals losses to the Boston Celtics (12.5 points per game on 21.8% shooting from the field and 12.5% from deep).

Reports that Harden has seriously considered a return to the Rockets, who have won no more than 22 games in any of the past three seasons, only furthers his reputation as a player whose own regular-season statistics take personal precedent over his team's championship goals. Why Houston would welcome him into their maximum cap space during a rebuild constructed around top-five picks Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson is also a mystery — and one that seems less and less likely to end in a reunion.

Harden has played for three different teams since January 2021. He has torched superstar partnerships with Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving over the past seven years, all because his preferred playing style requires him to hold the ball for entire possessions. Leaving Philadelphia would mean adding Joel Embiid, the league's reigning MVP, to his list of former teammates.

Doc Rivers called coaching Harden this past season "challenging" on a recent Bill Simmons podcast.

"We were fighting two things," said Rivers, who cited Harden's age as a primary reason for his penchant to stagnate an offense. "James is so good at playing one way, and the way I believe you have to play to win, in some ways, is different, because it's a lot of giving up the ball, moving the ball, coming back to the ball."

The Sixers fired Rivers and replaced him with former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, a hiring that has Harden "intrigued," according to league insider Marc Stein. The chatter that had Harden considering a Houston reunion as early as Christmas of this past season has swung so far the other way that it would be surprising to see Harden leave Philadelphia. The Rockets have pivoted to targeting 29-year-old free agent Fred VanVleet as an alternative to steward their rebuild, and he makes more sense in an egalitarian offense.