Jets WR Allen Lazard penalized for gun celebration after catch in loss to Broncos

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Sunday afternoon for flashing a double gun celebration after picking up a first down.

Lazard, late in the third quarter of their 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, caught a 12-yard pass up the right side of the field to convert a first down. The play itself wasn’t extraordinary by any means, but Lazard sat up and made a double gun gesture with his hands to celebrate after he was called down. He pretended to shoot in the air a few times before getting up and returning to the huddle.

The official next to him noticed immediately and threw the flag.

#NFL is really cracking down on finger gun celebrations#Jets WR Allen Lazard was flagged for his finger gun celebration.



pic.twitter.com/IHngv1yYxR — BenJarmin Munguia (@JustJarmin) September 29, 2024

That sent the Jets back 15 yards. Their drive eventually stalled out a few plays later, and they had to settle for a 40-yard field goal. That put them up 9-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Though Lazard's gesture was minimal, the penalty tracks with how the NFL has handled similar celebrations already this season. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was fined more than $14,000 for making what the league called a "violent gesture" in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. London, after catching a 7-yard touchdown pass in that contest, acted like he was shooting a gun into the air on the field.

London apologized quickly and said he regretted the move after the game. The Falcons had hosted the football team from a Georgia high school that saw two students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting just days before that game, too.

Lazard will likely be hit with a similar fine in the coming days.

Lazard finished with 58 yards on five catches on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The former Iowa State star now has 206 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches this season.

The Jets had three chances to win the game late in the fourth quarter. Rodgers, however, fumbled once while trying to scramble for a first down to give the ball back to the Broncos. Then, after forcing a quick punt to get it back, the Broncos stifled Rodgers for a quick stop. But, after a missed field goal, Rodgers and the Jets got the ball back with just less than 90 seconds left on the clock. But the Jets missed a field goal of their own from 50 yards, which sealed the Broncos' one-point win.

Rodgers went 24-of-42 for 225 yards in the loss for the Jets, who dropped to 2-2 on the year. Braelon Allen led them on the ground with just 34 yards on eight carries. Mike Williams had 67 yards on four catches.

Bo Nix went 12-of-25 for just 60 yards for the Broncos. He threw a touchdown to Courtland Sutton in the third quarter, which was the only touchdown of the game. Sutton had 60 yards on three catches. Javonte Williams led the Broncos on the ground with 77 yards on 16 carries.