Jimmy Butler 1 of 5 suspended for roles in Heat-Pelicans fight

Jimmy Butler is one of five players suspended by the NBA for their roles in a Friday fight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat.

The NBA announced the suspensions on Sunday. Butler and Pelicans forward Naji Marshall are suspended one game each for "instigating and engaging in an on-court altercation." The league suspended Heat center Thomas Bryant and Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado three games each for "leaving the bench area and entering an on-court altercation." The league also suspended Heat forward Nikola Jović one game for joining the fracas from the bench.

É DISSO QUE GOSTAMOS



CONFUSÃO NA NBApic.twitter.com/NucXD0sRNa — NBA da bad (@NBAdabad) February 24, 2024

Butler, Marshall, Bryant and Alvarado were all ejected from Friday's game, a 106-95 Heat win.