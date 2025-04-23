JJ Redick's very NSFW timeout rant fires up Lakers in Game 2 win: 'We obviously need to listen to the message'

The Los Angeles Lakers evened the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 on Tuesday night, but it wasn't the most comfortable victory. As things got close in the third quarter, frustrations boiled over for Lakers coach JJ Redick, who went on an expletive-ridden timeout rant to try and wake his team up.

The Lakers entered halftime with a 15-point lead over Minnesota. After trading baskets early in the third quarter, the Timberwolves started to shows signs of life on offense after Anthony Edwards drained a three and then hit a layup on the team's next possession.

With the Lakers' lead down to 11 points, Redick sprung into action. After calling a timeout, Redick stormed the court, walking up to Lakers players and dropping multiple f-bombs in the process. Needless to say, video of Redick's rant is NSFW.

The tirade paid off. The Lakers went on a 9-point to extend their lead to 20 points. That proved to be too much for the Timberwolves, who went on to lose the game 94-85.

Following the contest, Lakers players were asked about Redick's angry timeout. LeBron James both teased and praised his head coach for his actions, per USA Today.

"We know JJ is going to spazz out from time to time," LeBron James said after the game. "That's JJ. … At this point for us, we obviously need to listen to the message and know how it's delivered."

James added, "For me, my high school coach my freshman year was kind of the same way. He would (spaz) out on us and you have to be able to understand it's not how it's saying it. But we responded out there."

Austin Reaves was also asked about Redick's antics, but the Lakers guard opted to keep his answer short and simple, saying, "[Redick] wasn't happy."

The only person who downplayed the whole thing was Redick, who said after the game he wasn't frustrated and was just doing his job.

The tactic worked in Game 2, but the Lakers still have more work to do. With things tied up, the series will head to Minnesota for Game 3. Here's hoping Redick can keep his cool in a potentially hostile environment.

Then again, his anger did seem to motivate the Lakers on Tuesday. So maybe staying angry is just what the Lakers need to make a deep playoff run.