Joe Mixon returns to practice with Texans, voices displeasure with NFL player safety

The Houston Texans could get Joe Mixon back on Sunday for their game against the New England Patriots, the first time he'll have played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2.

The play that injured Mixon is something that was still on the running back's mind when he returned to practice on Thursday with the Texans.

Mixon was tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards with a hip-drop tackle — something the NFL outlawed this offseason and was going to strongly enforce during the season. Edwards was not penalized in-game for the tackle and was only fined $16,833 by the NFL.

Following the game, Mixon took to social media to express his opinion on the lack of penalty for Edwards.

When I got up I asked the ref where is the flag that was a hip tackle. & his reply was no it wasn't

Mixon stayed on the topic last week, taking aim at the NFLPA as he replied to the union's X account when it posted a statement regarding the recent media access debate. "Player safety is what matters & should be the focus not media access," he wrote.

Meeting with reporters on Thursday, Mixon was still hot.

"I was the No. 1 leader in rushing. I was stopped because of that weak-ass hip-drop tackle," Mixon said. "I can't do nothing about that. It's frustrating, it is what it is. I want to be out there more than anybody."

One part of how NFL fines are distributed that really upset Mixon is in situations where a player was attempting to protect themselves — lowering a helmet as they're about to be tackled — that led to more expensive punishment for those players and not the ones who are delivering tackles that could injure opponents.

"You got guys out here protecting themselves from hits and they are getting fined $45,000 and $50,000," Mixon said. "And for an illegal hip drop tackle they're getting fined $16,000 when it's supposed to be an emphasis, it's supposed to be taken out of the game. So obviously the priorities ain't right with what's going on. It is frustrating to see, but it is what it is. If we're going to talk about playing the game the right way, we got to have integrity for the game when it comes to it."

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs and Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet were fined $45,020 (more than one offense) and Mixons' teammate, Nico Collins, was docked $22,511 for "Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet)" in recent weeks.

Mixon taking part in Thursday's practice is a good sign for his Week 6 availability. He said he'll take part in Friday's workout and then make a decision about whether he plays Sunday.