Jon Rahm reveals his menu for the 2024 Masters Champions Dinner

The 2024 edition of The Masters is 23 days away and on Tuesday the menu for Jon Rahm's Champions Dinner was revealed.

This year's event will be hosted in honor of Rahm, the 2023 winner. As is tradition, the defending champion gets to select the menu for the following year's dinner, which takes place two days before the start of the tournament.

Among the dishes chosen by Rahm, who hails from Spain, include a basque crab salad, ribeye, and a variety of tapas.

Of course, Rahm could not forget Mama Rahm’s Classic Lentil Stew.

Rahm told the Subpar golf podcast last year that he planned to consult with his friend, world-renowned Spanish chef José Andrés, when creating the 2024 menu.

Tapas y Pintxos

Ibericos Acorn-Fed Iberian Ham Cured Pork Loin

Idiazabal con Trufa Negra Idiazabal Cheese, Black Truffle

Tortilla de Patatas Spanish Omelette, Onions Confit Potatoes

Croqueta de Pollo Creamy Chicken Fritters Confit Potatoes

First Course

Ensalada de Txangurro Basque Crab Salad, Potato

Main Course

Choice of

Chuleton a la Parrilla Basque Ribeye, Tudela Lettuce, Piquillo Peppers

Or

Rodaballo al Pil-Pil Turbot, Navarra White Asparagus

Dessert

Milhojas de Crema y Nata Puff Pastry Cake, Custard and Chantilly Cream

Past Masters champions Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Jack Nicklaus, and Phil Mickelson, among others, are expected to be in attendance this year.

The dinner menus for past Masters champions has varied widely, but is always connected to where the player hails from.

In 2023, part of Scheffler's menu saw cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, and a warm chocolate-chip skillet cookie with milk and cookies ice cream served. Woods went with fajitas, sushi and sashimi, and finished off with milkshakes for dessert in 2019.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Sergio Garcia, the last Spaniard to win the tournament in 2017, chose international salad, traditional Spanish lobster rice, and ended with a dessert of tres leche cake.

Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. One year later and all three are now members of LIV Golf after Rahm left the PGA Tour in December, 18 months after Koepka and Mickelson signed on to play in the rival golf league.