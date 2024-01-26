Jürgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at end of season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dropped a bombshell Friday morning, announcing in a video message that he will leave the club at the end of the 2023-24 season.

"I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment," Klopp, scruffy and seemingly pained, said in an extended interview with Liverpool's in-house media team. But he went on to explain that he is "running out of energy."

Klopp arrived at Liverpool in 2015 and quickly rejuvenated a historic club that had, for much of the Premier League era (since 1992), fallen behind its rivals. He lifted it back into the top four in his first full season, to a Champions League title in 2019, and to the club's first Premier League title in 2020.

In 2021-22, he again pushed Pep Guardiola's Man City to the final day, and again reached the Champions league final for the third time in five seasons. In 2023-24, this season, he once again has Liverpool at the top of the league and contending for all four available trophies.

Which is part of what made his Friday announcement so stunning.

"I love absolutely everything about this club," Klopp clarified.

He said he'd step away from coaching for at least a year altogether, and never manage another club in England again.

Liverpool announced that sporting director Jorg Schmadtke will also leave his post at the end of the January transfer window.

Among the immediate favorites to succeed Klopp will be former Liverpool player and current Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xavi Alonso.