Jrue Holiday, Celtics reportedly reach agreement on 4-year, $135 million extension

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday plays against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025 for the long-term deal. He's been a seamless addition after arriving to the team via a trade.

This story will be updated.

