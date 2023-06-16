Jury resumes deliberating in trial of gunman who killed 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — A jury resumed deliberating Friday in the federal trial of a truck driver who shot and killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation's deadliest attack on Jewish people.

There is no dispute that 50-year-old Robert Bowers was the man who burst into Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other guns, although prosecutors and the defense sparred at trial over his motive. Seven people were wounded, including five police officers.

After 11 days of testimony, jurors got the case Thursday afternoon and spent more than two hours reviewing the mountain of evidence against Bowers before going home. Bowers is charged with 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

In closing arguments Thursday, a prosecutor told the jury that Bowers targeted his victims because of their religion, noting his extensive online trail of antisemitic and white supremacist content. Bowers also told police at the scene that “all these Jews need to die,” prosecutor Mary Hahn said.

The defense argued that Bowers was not trying to stop people from practicing their faith, an element of some of the crimes he is charged with. Defense lawyer Elisa Long argued that Bowers instead acted out of a delusional belief that he had to attack congregants because of their support of a Jewish humanitarian group that resettles refugees, people he viewed as invaders.

Survivors testified about the terror they felt that day, including a woman who recounted how she was shot in the arm and then realized her 97-year-old-mother had been shot and killed right next to her. Andrea Wedner, the trial's last witness, told jurors she touched her mother's lifeless body and cried out, "Mommy," before SWAT officers led her to safety.

Prosecutors also presented evidence of his deep-seated animosity toward Jews and immigrants. Jurors learned that Bowers had extensively posted, shared or liked antisemitic and white supremacist content on Gab, a social media platform popular with the far right, and praised Hitler and the Holocaust.

The defense did not present any evidence or witnesses.

Assuming the jury returns a conviction, the trial would enter what's expected to be a lengthy penalty phase, with the same jurors deciding Bowers' sentence: life in prison or the death penalty. Bowers' attorneys have focused their efforts on trying to save his life.

