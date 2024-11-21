Justice Department finds a pattern of misconduct by police in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. — (AP) — Police in New Jersey’s capital have shown a pattern of misconduct, including excessive force and unlawful stops, Justice Department officials said Thursday, in a report documenting arrests without a legal basis, officers escalating situations with aggression and unnecessary use of pepper spray.

The 45-page report comes after a roughly yearlong investigation into the Trenton Police Department, undertaken after an officer shot and paralyzed a young Black man who attempted to drive away when officers didn't tell them why they stopped him.

The Justice Department found the police department’s practices violate the Fourth Amendment and the report makes more than two dozen recommendations for remedial action.

“The people of Trenton deserve nothing less than fair and constitutional policing,” said U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger. “When police stop someone in Trenton, our investigation found that all too often they violated the constitutional rights of those they stopped, sometimes with tragic consequences.”

The DOJ report paints a scathing picture of a department with about 260 sworn officers in a city of nearly 90,000 people that is beset by poverty and crime, and is uniquely deprived of a property tax base that could fund public safety because of the many state government buildings in the city.

The report outlines an incident in which an officer from the department’s violent crimes unit chased a 16-year-old boy who matched the description of someone with a gun. The officer grabbed the boy by his neck, slammed him into the hood of a car and insulted him. The boy was not armed. The boy’s teacher approached the officer and told him the boy ran because he was scared of the police, the report says. The officer said that the police are out to help.

“That’s not how a Black man sees it,” the teacher explained.

“That’s how an intelligent man would see it,” the officer said, according to the report.

In another instance, a Black woman was in her parked car on a Trenton street in 2022 when a man who was her friend approached her to talk. An officer noticed him take something from his bag and concluded the woman must have been buying drugs. Officers drove the wrong way down a one-way street. The man ran and another officer opened the woman’s car door and grabbed her by the wrist. She asked what was going on and the officer used a vulgarity to tell her to get out of the car and threatened to pepper spray her. The police found no drugs and an arresting officer said he didn’t know why she had been stopped.

Similar scenes have played out repeatedly on Trenton’s streets. With inadequate supervision and little training on the legal rules and well-accepted police procedures that should constrain their conduct, Trenton police officers engage in a pattern or practice of violating those rules,” the report said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.