Justin Fields leaves Bears-Vikings game with hand injury, replaced by undrafted rookie Tyler Bagnet

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a hand injury.

He was sacked on a third-down play in the third quarter and declined an offer from a teammate to help him up by his right hand.

Justin Fields play were got injured. Players attempted to help him up and he released the grip. Walking off field seems to be favoring arm/wrist.pic.twitter.com/NiDrNqNLDp — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) October 15, 2023

He briefly went to the sideline medical tent before heading to the locker room. Backup Tyson Bagent took the field on Chicago's next possession. Bagent, an undrafted rookie out of D-II Shepard, has never thrown an NFL pass.

The extent of Fields' injury wasn't immediately clear. The Bears initially listed him as questionable to return with a hand injury.