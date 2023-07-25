Kansas football player reportedly arrested after alleged bomb threats on campus

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Joe Krause was reportedly arrested early Monday morning for alleged aggravated criminal threat, causing terror, evacuation or disruption, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking report. His arrest came on the same day bomb threats were allegedly made at multiple football buildings.

Police were called to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Anderson Family Football Complex and Beatty Family Pavilion on Monday afternoon, according to KU athletics via The Topeka Capital-Journal. All buildings were safely evacuated and no devices were found. Police gave the all-clear by 8:01 p.m. They did not confirm if Krause made any threats.

"A subject was identified and arrested for making the threats," Damon Tucker, the interim deputy chief of the University of Kansas Police Department, told the Kansas City Star on Monday. "Law enforcement will not be releasing the name of the suspect at this time."

Upon news of Krause's arrest, Kansas issued a statement acknowledging "a situation involving one of our student-athletes."

"We take the safety of our staff, student-athletes and coaches very seriously," the athletic department said in the statement. "We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Krause is a redshirt sophomore from Prairie Village, Kansas, according to the university's website. He played in two games during his freshman year in 2020 but did not appear in any games in 2021.