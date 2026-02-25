Katherine Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short, dead at 42

LOS ANGELES — Katherine Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short, has died at the age of 42.

Short was the eldest of three children adopted by Short and his wife, actor Dolman. The couple’s other children include sons Oliver and Henry. Dolman tragically passed away from ovarian cancer in 2010.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that personnel responded to reports of a shooting at Short’s home, where emergency responders found a deceased woman upon arrival, according to ABC News.

The Short family released a formal statement to news outlets following the confirmation of her death. “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” the family said. “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

