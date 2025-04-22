Kawhi Leonard's masterclass has Nuggets scrambling for answers | The Kevin O'Connor Show

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Kawhi Leonard's near-flawless Game 2 performance against the Denver Nuggets has the NBA world buzzing. Kevin O'Connor and guest Nate Duncan broke down the wild Nuggets-Clippers playoff matchup on the most recent episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show.

Leonard finished with 39 points on a devastating 15-of-19 shooting line. According to O’Connor, it was the seventh-highest true shooting percentage ever for a 35+ point postseason outing.

“He feels like a fictional legend,” O’Connor said. “Most of these guys that have injuries, they fall off. And yet here he is right now, in 2025, looking like he's in peak condition.”

Both O'Connor and Duncan were baffled by Denver’s refusal to blitz and double Leonard late. “I can't believe the Nuggets weren't sending two, blitzing, doubling Kawhi Leonard down the stretch,” O’Connor said.

O'Connor also wondered if Nikola Jokić was fatigued after grinding through Ivica Zubac’s physical defense, calling out “mental lapses, mental mistakes” in the MVP’s game.

