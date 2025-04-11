KOC hands out his 2025 NBA Awards hardware, & latest on jam-packed Playoff Picture out West | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

On the latest episode of the Kevin O’Connor Show, KOC is joined by Tom Haberstroh to reveal his 2024-25 NBA awards ballot. The pair debate all the biggest honors including Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP and Amen Thompson vs. Draymond Green for DPOY. Plus, is Payton Pritchard the undisputed Sixth Man of the Year? And should Cade Cunningham even be ELIGIBLE for Most-Improved Player considering he was a no. 1 overall draft pick??

Later, they recap the Minnesota Timberwolves routing of the Memphis Grizzlies. Anthony Edwards dropped 40+ despite Zach Edey finding his footing for Memphis—could the Wolves find themselves the four seed in the West?

(0:35) Timberwolves beat Grizzlies Thursday night

(3:12) Updated Western Conference playoff picture

(11:11) KOC’s NBA awards ballots

(11:12) SGA vs. Jokic for MVP?

(24:54) Stephon Castle for Rookie of the Year?

(34:39) Amen Thompson vs. Draymond Green for DPOY?

(50:25) Payton Pritchard for 6th Man of the Year?

(54:55) Who should win Coach of the Year?

(1:00:11) Cade Cunningham MIP controversy

