Lakers PG Gabe Vincent will undergo knee surgery, expected to miss almost two months

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without point guard Gabe Vincent for approximately two months following a "cleanup" procedure on his left knee.

According to The Athletic, Vincent could undergo arthroscopic surgery as early as Tuesday. The recovery time for his specific procedure is six-to-eight weeks.

Vincent, who signed a three-year, $33-million contract to join the Lakers in the offseason, has been limited to five games due to the nagging injury. He was forced to sit out for nearly two months from Oct. 30 to Dec. 20 as a result of swelling in that knee. In his return, he played only 14 minutes in Los Angeles' 124-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Before the 27 year old arrived at surgery, he was having the knee drained and doing therapy to alleviate the problem. When those methods didn't work, Vincent elected to finally go under the knife.

In limited play, Vincent is averaging 5.4 points, 3.0 assists and 37.5 percent shooting in 25.4 minutes. Vincent came to the Lakers after helping the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the second time in four years.