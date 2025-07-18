Last of 4 detainees recaptured after escape from New Jersey immigration detention center

NEWARK, N.J. — (AP) — The final detainee who escaped in June from a New Jersey federal immigration detention center has been found in California.

Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, originally from Colombia, was arrested following a traffic stop in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, the FBI's Los Angeles division said in a social media post on Thursday.

Mogollon, 25, and three other men had busted out of the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark during reports of disorder there by breaking through a wall and escaping from a parking lot, according to U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat, and Homeland Security officials.

All four men were in the country illegally and had been charged by local police in New Jersey and New York City, federal officials said.

The men broke through an aluminum wall on the second story of the facility and dropped mattresses through an opening, giving them a place to jump, the FBI said. They used bedsheets to cover barbed wire to get over the fence, according to the bureau.

Mogollon has been charged with escaping a federal institution. He was previously arrested on local petty larceny and residential burglary charges, the FBI said.

It's unclear who is representing Mogollon. A message was left seeking comment with the Office of the Federal Defender for the District of New Jersey.

The FBI had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

