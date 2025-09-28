The Latest: Coming up fast, look for major shakeups in the AP's top 5 college football rankings

The latest AP Top 25 college football rankings are almost here. Look for major shakeups in the top five.

Week 5 of college football packed an extra punch for AP Top 25 teams. Six ranked teams lost over the weekend and four of them were in the top 10.

Double overtime couldn't save No. 3 Penn State, which lost to No. 6 Oregon on Saturday. Friday night, No. 8 Florida State was stunned by Virginia. Losses including No. 4 LSU to No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 5 Georgia to No. 17 Alabama added to the chaos.

Expect Oregon, Ole Miss and Bama to climb.

Here's the latest:

Three big losses in the top five

No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Georgia will almost certainly lose spots, making room for winners like Oregon and Ole Miss. With No. 8 Florida State also likely to drop, No. 9 Texas A&M could benefit from the turmoil.

Who to watch to rise and fall this week

Who votes in the poll and how does it work?

No organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than The Associated Press, since 1936.

AP employees don’t vote themselves, but they do choose the voters. AP Top 25 voters comprise around 60 writers and broadcasters who cover college football for AP members and other select outlets. The goal is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter.

There is a 1-to-25 point system, with a team voted No. 1 receiving 25 points down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote. After that, it’s simple: The poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25, and others receiving votes are also noted.

Voting is done online, and the tabulation is automated.

