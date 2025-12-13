The Latest: Deadly shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Latest on the shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island (all times local):

Suspect was dressed in black

The suspect in the deadly Brown University shooting is a man who was dressed in black and last seen leaving the engineering building, according to Timothy O’Hara, Providence, Rhode Island, deputy chief of police.

.The mayor said a person preliminarily thought to be involved was detained but was later determined to have no involvement.

Brown University shooting happened during final exams

Brown University Provost Frank Doyle said final exams were taking place in the engineering building Saturday afternoon when a shooter opened fire, killing two and critically injuring eight.

Providence, Rhode Island, Mayor Brett Smiley asked for prayers for the families of the victims, noting the coming Christmas holiday. “It’s going to be a difficult rest of the day, difficult days and months ahead as this community heals,” the mayor said.

The mayor declined to say whether the victims were students.

Rhode Island governor: ‘The unthinkable has happened’

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said “the unthinkable has happened” following a shooting Saturday at Brown University that left two dead and eight critically wounded.

McKee said his office has been in touch with the White House.

Mayor says 2 killed, 8 critical following Brown shooting

Two people were killed and eight are in critical but stable condition following a shooting at Brown university, the mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, said.

Mayor Brett Smiley said those are the only known injuries and casualties.

The mayor said a shooter is not in custody. A shelter-in-place is in effect for the greater Brown University area.

At least 2 killed in Brown University shooting, AP source

At least two people have been killed and several others injured in a shooting at Brown University on Saturday, a law enforcement source told The Associated Press.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

University officials initially told students and staff that a suspect was in custody, before later saying that was not the case and that police were still searching for a suspect or suspects, according to alerts issued through Brown’s emergency notification system.

-Alanna Durkin Richer

