LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead latest round of NBA All-Star voting

Familiar names remain at the top of fan balloting for the NBA All-Star Game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leading vote-getter in the league, while LeBron James tops fan balloting in the West for the third round of results reported by the NBA on Thursday. Fan voting concludes Saturday and will be weighted 50% in determining All-Star starters. NBA players and media will account for 25% each.

Joel Embiid and Jayston Tatum are second and third in frontcourt voting in the East. They and Antetokounmpo would be joined in the starting lineup by leading vote-getters Tyrese Halliburton and and Trae Young based on this round of voting. Damian Lillard (1,730,036) trails Young (1,815,898) for the second and final backcourt spot in the East with voting scheduled to conclude in two days.

In the West, James would be joined by Nikola Jokić and Kevin Durant in the frontcourt. Luka Dončić and Stephen Curry would start in the backcourt. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2,331,113) trails Curry (2,616,154) for the second backcourt spot and is the closest player in the West to overtaking a starting spot as voted by fans.

The NBA is returning to the the East vs. West All-Star format for the first time in seven years. Since 2018, the league has let captains select teams from a pool of starters who were voted in and reserves selected by league coaches. Captains were the lead vote-getters in each conference.

James was a captain for every year of the format. Either Antetokounmpo or Curry were captains opposite of James.

The All-Star game is scheduled for Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.