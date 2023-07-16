LeBron James switching back — again — from No. 6 to No. 23

For the fourth time in his career, LeBron James is changing jersey number.

It's a familiar one. His agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Dave McMenamin Saturday that James will switch his Lakers jersey from No. 6 to No. 23 — the number he started his career with and has worn at multiple stops.

Paul told McMenamin that James is making the switch "out of respect for Bill Russell.”

Russell — the Boston Celtics icon and 11-time NBA champion — died in 2022. The NBA retired his No. 6 prior to last season, but players who were wearing the jersey number at the time were grandfathered in if they chose to continue wearing it. James continued to wear it last season as the league dedicated its season to honoring Russell.

Now he's leaving it behind.

James wore No. 23 in high school and when he joined the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. When he joined the Miami Heat in 2010, he switched to No. 6, stating at the time of his decision that it was in honor of Michael Jordan. And that nobody should ever wear No. 23 again.

"I just think what Michael Jordan has done for the game has to be recognized some way soon," James said in 2009. "There would be no LeBron James, no Kobe Bryant, no Dwyane Wade if there wasn't Michael Jordan first.

"He can't get the logo, and if he can't, something has to be done. I feel like no NBA player should wear 23. I'm starting a petition, and I've got to get everyone in the NBA to sign it. Now, if I'm not going to wear No. 23, then nobody else should be able to wear it."

In 2014 when he rejoined the Cavaliers, James switched back to No. 23. He wore it for the remainder of his Cavaliers career through 2018 and donned it through his first first four seasons with the Lakers. In 2021, he switched back to No. 6. This time was to allow newly acquired Anthony Davis to continue wearing No. 23, a nod to his new All-Star teammate. He's worn No. 6 since. Until next season.

At 38 years old, is this the final jersey number change of his career?