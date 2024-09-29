Liberty take Game 1 against Aces in WNBA semifinals behind Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu

The WNBA semifinals are here, and things got started with a bang: a blockbuster matchup between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces. Despite a number of turnovers, the Liberty held strong over the Aces to take the 87-77 Game 1 win.

Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu combined for 55 points to get the win in front of a packed crowd at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. New York now leads Las Vegas 1-0 in the best-of-five semifinal series.

The Aces came with the energy, with all of the players wearing A'ja Wilson's No. 22 jersey pregame to honor the unanimous 2024 WNBA MVP.

It’s go time 👀🍿



The Las Vegas Aces arrive reppin’ the UNANIMOUS M’VP and custom pants designed by Tiffany Hayes!



A 2023 Finals rematch begins TODAY at 3pm/ET on ABC as part of the #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @google pic.twitter.com/S8y86XWGN3 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 29, 2024

But the Liberty came out stronger, getting an early lead and never really letting it go. Although the Aces started to close in on a double-digit lead in the second quarter, getting within two points of the Liberty, New York pulled away again for a 48-38 lead heading into halftime.

Breanna Stewart had a dominant first half, going 8-for-10 on field goals to score 20 points, with 11 points in the first quarter alone.

20 PTS AT THE HALF?! 🫨



Breanna Stewart is on a rampage and ready to keep it going in Game 1:



20 PTS

8-10 FGM

1-2 3PM

3 REB

2 AST



2H action is coming up on ABC | #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google pic.twitter.com/SQNxokJaho — WNBA (@WNBA) September 29, 2024

In the second half, New York held on to the lead, going up by as many as 15 points, but six third-quarter turnovers sent Las Vegas on a 12-0 run to start close the gap. The Liberty pushed back to lead by nine points at the end of the third quarter.

Stewart followed up her strong first half with a strong second half; however, the two-time MVP picked up her fourth foul near the end of the third quarter and was briefly benched. With Stewart playing more cautious, Sabrina Ionescu happily filled in, getting eight points and two assists in the fourth quarter alone. An outrageous logo three from Ionescu in the fourth quarter got the entire crowd on their feet, keeping the Liberty momentum strong.

Sabrina Ionescu DROPS a DEEP logo three, igniting the arena 🚀



NYL takes the 13-point lead. LVA calls timeout.



ABC 📺 | #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google pic.twitter.com/R2kZ0Lly2F — WNBA (@WNBA) September 29, 2024

Stewart finished with 34 points in all, leading both teams. Ionescu ended with 21, and Jonquel Jones chipped in a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

New York went 50% on shooting overall, outshooting Las Vegas, but had 14 turnovers to Las Vegas' 10 — something that the Liberty will have to be careful of as the series continues.

On the Aces' side, Wilson had a relatively slow game, picking up 21 points with five assists and six rebounds, while Jackie Young pitched in 17 points. Kelsey Plum lead the Aces with a strong 24-point performance, going 4-for-8 from three in between trash-talking with Spike Lee on the sideline.

Spike Lee and Kelsey Plum havin' a talk when the Aces were down double-digits 👀 pic.twitter.com/kRBkP5bz5u — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2024

The two teams continue the best-of-five series with another game in Brooklyn on Tuesday, before traveling to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Friday.