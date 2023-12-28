Lincoln Riley gets doused in eggnog after Miller Moss leads USC to dominant Holiday Bowl win over Louisville

This is way better than a mayo bath.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley was doused in eggnog after the Trojans' dominant 42-28 win over No. 15 Louisville in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night. While it doesn't carry as much weight as the traditional Duke's Mayo Bowl celebration — which West Virginia coach Neal Brown got to experience this year — it wasn't quite as gross.

Lincoln Riley gets an egg nog bath pic.twitter.com/aqP316yzjB — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) December 28, 2023

The eggnogging was only made possible after a ridiculous outing from Miller Moss.

Moss was starting in place of Caleb Williams, who is headed for the NFL Draft next spring. The Trojans are expected to land a quarterback in the transfer portal for next season, but Moss certainly made his case for the starting job next fall.

Moss went 23-of-33 for 372 yards and threw six touchdowns with one interception in the win for the Trojans in San Diego. The sophomore, who was a four-star recruit out of Los Angeles, was making his first ever college start.

Miller Moss grew up dreaming of playing for USC and he LIT it up in his first career start 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tVwpa7WCqv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 28, 2023

USC put up 21 points in the second quarter, which gave it a two-touchdown lead into halftime. From there, Moss kept the Trojans out in front en route to what was their first bowl win since 2017. Austin Jones had 60 yards on the ground on 11 carries for the Trojans. Tahj Washington had 99 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. Ja’Kobi Lane had 60 yards and two scores on his three catches, and Makai Lemon had 75 yards on two grabs.

Jack Plumber went 20-of-24 for 130 yards for Louisville. Isaac Guerendo had three touchdowns and 161 rushing yards on 23 carries. He also led the team with 42 receiving yards on five catches. The loss for the Cardinal came after they reached the ACC championship game for the first time in school history, though they fell there to Florida State.