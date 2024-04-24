National

Lions, Penei Sewell reportedly agree to 4-year, $112M deal that makes him highest-paid OT in NFL

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 28: Penei Sewell #58 of the Detroit Lions gives a speech in the team huddle prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Detroit Lions have had a very busy day. They've reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $112 million contract with offensive tackle Penei Sewell, making him the new highest-paid player at that position.

This news comes just a few hours after it was reported that the Lions had also agreed to an extension with standout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

This story will be updated.

Most Read