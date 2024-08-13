Lions Pro Bowl RB Jahmyr Gibbs, 1st-round rookie CB Terrion Arnold leave practice with injuries

The Detroit Lions lost multiple key players to injury at practice on Monday in running back Jahmyr Gibbs, first-round rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold and second-round rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.

The Lions announced to beat reporters that Gibbs left practice with a leg injury, Arnold suffered an upper-body injury and Raekstraw sustained an ankle injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported that the injury to Gibbs is to his hamstring.

Per beat reporters, all three were being evaluated after practice. Further details of any of the injuries were initially unclear.

Gibbs is coming off a breakout rookie campaign that ended with Pro Bowl honors. A first-round pick in 2023, Gibbs tallied 1,216 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns on an offense that ranked third in the NFL. He was key to Detroit's rise to the NFC North title and NFC championship game.

Detroit's secondary was its biggest weakness last season. The Lions addressed it with its first two picks in the NFL draft. They selected Arnold out of Alabama with the 24th pick and Rakestraw out of Missouri with the No. 61 pick in April's draft. Arnold's projected to start, while Rakestraw is expected to play a significant backup role in his rookie season.