Lions reportedly sign QB Jared Goff to 4-year, $212 million extension

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (Alex Gallardo/AP)

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason, and that continued on Monday with the reported extension of quarterback Jared Goff.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Lions are signing Goff to a four-year, $212 million extension.

