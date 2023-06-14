Live updates: Trump arrives in N.J. after arraignment on federal charges in classified docs case

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty inside federal court in Miami Tuesday during his arraignment on a 37-count indictment stemming from the Justice Department's investigation into his handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct the probe.

Trump is the first U.S. president ever to be indicted on federal charges.

After a brief stop at a popular restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, Trump's departed Florida en route to his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where he is expected to deliver remarks about his indictment and arraignment at 8:15 p.m. ET before hosting a fundraiser for his 2024 presidential campaign.

