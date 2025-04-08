Longtime NHL goaltender, broadcaster Greg Millen dies at 67 years old

Greg Millen, a longtime NHL goaltender who transitioned to a post-playing career as a popular hockey broadcaster, has died.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Millen's death on Monday. Canadian sports broadcast network Sportsnet, for whom Millen worked, confirmed his death. Millen was 67 years old. A cause of death was not announced. Per the NHLAA, Millen's death was "sudden."

"It is with heavy hearts we share the sudden passing of Greg Millen today," the NHLAA announcement reads. ... "He was known and loved by all in the broadcasting world! ... Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Greg's family at this very difficult time."

Millen's 'indelible mark' on hockey

In its statement marking his death, Sportsnet celebrated Millen's impact on hockey both as a player and a broadcaster.

"As both a player and a broadcaster, Greg left an indelible mark on the sport as well as everyone who had the pleasure to know him and listen to him," <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://x.com/SportsnetPR/status/1909383149747880161">Sportsnet's statement reads</a>. "With his infectious passion for the game, sharp insights and quick wit, Greg was a trusted and familiar voice in the homes of millions of Canadians for more than 30 years."

Millen played 14 NHL seasons for six different teams from 1978-92. He started his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins then played for the Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques and Chicago Blackhawks before playing his final season with the Detroit Red Wings.

In total, Millen played 604 NHL games in goal with a 2.71 goals-against average and 17 career shutouts. He led the league in shutouts with six in 1989.

After retiring, Millen began his broadcasting career covering the Ottawa Senators during the team's debut season in 1992-93. He went on to do color commentary for the CBC's "Hockey Night in Canada" and then for the NHL on Sportsnet.

Per the NHLAA, Millen covered three Olympic Games, two World Cups of Hockey, 12 Stanley Cup finals and 12 NHL All-Star games as a broadcaster.

Condolences for Millen

Members of the hockey and broadcast community mourned Millen upon the news of his death.

"Worked many games with Greg," Darren Dreger wrote on social media. "Learned a lot from him in my early days. Deepest sympathy to his family and friends."

"Just terrible news to see today," Ray Ferraro wrote. "Way too young, condolences to Millsy's family."

"Awful day for everyone who worked with Greg," Elliotte Friedman wrote. "Loved hockey and his role in it. The only thing he loved more was his growing family: wife, children and, now, grandchildren. Very, very sorry for their loss."

Teams that Millen either played or called games for also released statements on social media.

Millen is survived by his wife and four children, according to the NHLAA.