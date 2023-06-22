LSU football vacates all wins from 2012-2015, Les Miles now ineligible for CFB Hall of Fame

LSU has vacated all its football wins from 2012-2015 after a review of violations from the NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Panel (IARP).

The Tigers are vacating 37 wins, including two bowl game wins, because former offensive lineman Vadal Alexander was ineligible for his entire college career.

Since LSU vacated 37 wins under the Les Miles era, Miles is no longer eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame. Prior to the penalty, Miles' record as a head coach was 145-73 (.665). His official record is now 108-73 (.597). Candidates for the CFB Hall of Fame must have a minimum of a .600 career win percentage to be eligible for induction. Miles last coached Kansas in the 2019-2020 season, before he was let go due to allegations of inappropriate conduct from his time at LSU.

LSU self-imposed the penalty back in 2022, but it was confidential until the ruling was finalized on Thursday. LSU also self-imposed scholarship reductions, losing eight football scholarships and two men's basketball scholarships.

Alexander was deemed ineligible because his father received $180,150 in embezzled funds from John Paul Funes, former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation. Funes pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges in 2019 after being accused of misusing nearly $800,000 from the Our Lady of the Lake hospital system's fundraising system.

Funes offered Alexander's mother a job at an OLOL hospital and his father a position at the foundation. The incident was considered a Level I violation.

LSU football is currently under probation due to recruiting violations committed by former offensive line coach James Cregg. The program's probation will be under three more years of probation starting in September, due to the IARP ruling. All IARP decisions are final.

LSU men's basketball will also serve three years of probation due to the IARP ruling. Former LSU men's basketball head coach Will Wade, now the head coach at McNeese State, was also handed a 10-game suspension and two-year show-cause order.

"We are pleased that our current men’s basketball student-athletes will not be punished for the acts of others and that the Independent Resolution Panel accepted our self-imposed penalties for football," LSU president William Tate IV and athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. "We are grateful to the members of the panel for their time and fairness. LSU is now moving forward along with our passionate fans supporting our current coaches and student-athletes in both men’s basketball and football.”