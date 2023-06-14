Luis Matos called up by Giants: Here's why he deserves fantasy baseball attention

We obviously can't treat everyprospect callup as an actionable fantasy event, but the Luis Matos promotion should be of interest to someone in almost every league.

Maybe you personally have no use for a scorching-hot hitter with power and speed, but some rival manager can probably find a spot for him.

The Giants elevated Matos from Sacramento shortly after Mitch Haniger fractured his arm on Tuesday night, then immediately dropped him into the No. 2 slot in the batting order upon arrival. Matos has raked all season in the high minors, slashing .350/.415/.561 across two stops with 10 home runs, 25 extra-base hits and 15 steals. He's actually been more dominant at Triple-A (.398/.435/.685) than he was at Double-A Richmond, which seems promising.

Matos has also walked more often than he's struck out this year (24 vs. 20), which tells you something about his discipline and bat-on-ball skills. Over his last six games he's been outrageously and unreasonably good, going 12-for-25 with six homers, two walks and two steals.

Here's a look at Tuesday's bomb:

UN. REAL.



Matos goes yard AGAIN! 3 straight games with a HR! pic.twitter.com/UPGIkflyZo — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 14, 2023

While Matos may not have entered 2023 with Elly De La Cruz-level hype, his production has been nearly unrivaled. The 21-year-old has displayed an every-category skill set in the minors, making him a solid speculative addition to any fantasy roster. As of this writing, he's unattached in over 75% of Yahoo leagues.