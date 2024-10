Luis Tiant, who pitched for six teams over a 19-year MLB career, has died. He was 83.

"El Tiante" as he was known, was a three-time All-Star and won 229 games with the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, and California Angels.

Tiant was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 1997.

Rest easy, El Tiante



❤️ | Luis Tiant pic.twitter.com/2wmvyoPWUU — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) October 8, 2024

This story will be updated.