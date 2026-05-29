A man wanted for three killings has been apprehended after an intense search of Hawaii’s Big Island

HONOLULU — A man wanted in the killings of three men was apprehended Thursday after a massive search of Hawaii’s Big Island, police said.

Police said they deployed “significant resources” to find Jacob Baker, 36, of Pahoa, Hawaii and described him as “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Authorities said they believe he is involved in the deaths of three men: a 69-year-old man found partially submerged in a cement pond, a 79-year-old man who was found just 400-500 feet ( (122 to 152 meters) away, and a third man, also 69, whose body was found about 19 miles (31 kilometers) away.

The killings took place within two days in a remote and mostly rural district that’s a mix of tropical landscape and barren lava fields.

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