March Madness: Houston wins thriller over Purdue on last-second bucket by Milos Uzan, advances to Elite Eight

For 20 minutes Friday night, Houston looked at risk of another disappointing Sweet 16 exit.

But the Cougars found their stroke to start the second half and held on for a thrilling 62-60 win over Purdue thanks to a perfectly executed inbounds play that resulted in Milos Uzan's game-winning layup with 0.9 seconds remaining.

NO WAY 🤯



HOUSTON TAKES THE LEAD IN THE FINAL SECOND 😱 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/L2wCPQ34gD — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2025

Uzan's game-winner capped a heroic effort for the junior transfer, who led Houston's offense the entire game.

Uzan kept a cold first-half shooting effort (30%) afloat with 12 of Houston's 29 first-half points. He finished with a career-high six 3-pointers and got some help from his teammates in the second half as Houston rallied from a 31-29 halftime deficit.

With the win, Houston breaks a two-year streak of losing in the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed. In 2023, No. 5 seed Miami upended Houston in the Sweet 16 en route to the Final Four. Last year, No. 4 seed Duke ground out a 54-51 win over Houston in a game in which Cougars All-American Jamal Shead was injured.

But there's no letdown in 2025. The Cougars advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2021 and will face a showdown on Sunday in the Midwest regional final against Tennessee in a game that will feature two of the best defenses in the nation.

Uzan, in his first season since transferring from Oklahoma, was the hero Friday night. As All-Big 12 guard LJ Cryer went scoreless in the first half Uzan shot 4 of 6 from 3 before halftime. The Cougars then started the second half on an 8-1 run and before taking the first double-digit lead of the game at 56-46 on another Uzan 3.

MILOS UZAN IS SCORCHING HOT ☀️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/g368pGDEnk — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2025

Playing in a virtual home game in Indianapolis, 65 miles away from its West Lafayette campus, Purdue rallied to cut Houston's lead to 57-55 inside four minutes. But Cryer, who started the game shooting 1 of 11 from the field, came up clutch to regain momentum for the Cougars.

He pulled up for a 3-pointer on an assist from Uzan that connected to extend Houston's lead to 60-55 with 3:34 remaining.

But Purdue wasn't done. The Boilermakers rallied to tie the game at 60-60 on a Camden Heide 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining, setting up Houston for a last look at the basket in regulation.

Uzan's floater missed the mark, and the Cougars retained possession with a team rebound on an out-of-bounds play with 2.8 seconds remaining to set up Uzan for the game-winning bucket.